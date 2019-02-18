Rise in pledged shares by promoters puts Dalal Street on the edge

Promoters of India Inc continue to rely heavily on share pledging to raise debt for funding their core and non-core business activities. According to the data analysed from Capitaline, the promoters pledged more than Rs 1.2 trillion worth of shares in 2018-19, 60 per cent higher than the previous year’s tally.

So far in 2019, more than Rs 16,000 crore worth of shares has been pledged by the promoters. The data analysis takes into account the value of shares reported by the listed companies to the exchange as part of their pledge creation disclosures. Industry observers say ...