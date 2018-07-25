Rupee slides for 3rd straight day, down 3 paise against USD in early trade

Continuing its slide for the third straight day, the weakened by another to trade at 68.97 against the US in the opening session on Wednesday due to increased demand for the American from importers.

The dollar's gains against other currencies ahead of a meeting between US and Jean-Claude Juncker, also impacted the sentiment, a dealer said.

They said, a higher opening of the domestic equity market, capped the rupee's losses.

On Tuesday, the dropped by 8 paise to close at 68.94 against the US due to sustained demand from importers even as local equities hit a record high.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 102.97 points, or 0.27 per cent, to quote an all-time high of 36,928.06 in opening trade today.