Sebi  asks  Dish TV to make December AGM results public  or face action

-
ALSO READ
Battle between DTH company Dish TV and YES Bank likely to escalate
Dish TV to share results of shareholders' voting with Bombay High Court
Dish TV shares rise 13% on lenders' move to change management
YES Bank seeks removal of Jawahar Goel, 4 others from Dish TV board
YES Bank may offer Dish TV stake to Tata Sky and Bharti Airtel
-
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has warned Dish TV India Ltd of regulatory action for failing to disclose the results of its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 30 December, according to a report in Mint.
Sebi has told the company that all listed entities are mandated to submit the voting results within two days after the AGM concludes, adding “the disclosure has already been delayed by 37 days.”
The warning comes when Dish TV is fighting a legal battle with its largest shareholder, Yes Bank Ltd, against the disclosure of its AGM results, the report said.
In spite of there being no prohibitory or restraint order from the court, the company has failed to disclose the voting results of the AGM held on December 30, 2021, Sebi said in the advisory letter to Dish TV.
“As this action by the company ultimately affects shareholders and investors due to lack of information in the public domain, the company is once again called upon to disclose the voting results of the AGM held on 30 December, immediately as the disclosure has already been delayed by 37 days.
The non-compliance by the company has been viewed seriously by Sebi, and it is informed that the continuing non-compliance shall result in the initiation of appropriate enforcement action against the company," it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU