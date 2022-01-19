Sebi launches mobile app 'Saa ₹thi' to create awareness among investors

Amid the growing trend of stock trading through mobiles, capital regulator on Wednesday launched its mobile App -- Saa?thi-- to create awareness among about the basic concepts of

Launching the app, chairman Ajay Tyagi said, "This mobile App is yet another initiative of with a view to empowering with knowledge about securities market".

With the recent surge in individual entering the market, and more importantly a large proportion of trading being mobile phone based, this App will be helpful in easily accessing the relevant information, he added.

He, further, said that in coming times this App will be popular among investors especially the young ones.

The Sebi mobile App aims to create awareness among the investors about the basic concepts of securities market, KYC process, trading and settlement, mutual funds, recent market developments, investor grievances redressal mechanism, etc.

The App is available in Hindi and English. The Android and iOS versions of the App can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store respectively.

Tyagi said that the App would be made available in regional languages going forward.

