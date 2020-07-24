The mystery investor who made Rs 1,300 cr from Rs 13 cr in Ruchi Soya

Within a month of Ruchi Soya Industries being relisted on the bourses on January 27, a Delhi-based company — then just six months old — had acquired a 5.94 per cent stake in the FMCG firm for Rs 13 crore after getting an unsecured loan from a zero-income, loss-making consultancy linked to an auto components manufacturer.

Five months later, that investment is worth 100 times more at Rs 1,314 crore. Indore-based Ruchi Soya, which was acquired by Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved in a bankruptcy sale, witn­e­s­s­ed a stellar rally in its stock till recently. ...