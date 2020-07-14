Wipro posts 0.1% YoY rise in net profit at Rs 2,390.4 cr, revenue up 1.3%

IT major on Tuesday posted a 0.11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,390.4 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY20-21). The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,387.6 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the numbers grew 2.76 per cent.

It was the first result announcement by the company under its new CEO, Thierry Delaporte, who took charge of the firm earlier this month.

Revenue for the period came in at Rs 14,913.1 crore, up 1.33 per cent against Rs 14,716.1 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, numbers declined 5 per cent.





Wipro's IT Services segment revenue stood at $1,921.6 million, down 5.7 per cent YoY while in constant currency (CC) terms, the segment's revenue decreased by 4.4 per cent YoY. IT Services operating margin for the quarter stood at 19 per cent, an expansion of 0.6 per cent YoY while operating cash flows was at Rs 41.8 billion ($553.6 million), which is 174.9 per cent of net income, the company said in its press release.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was at Rs 4.20, up 5.7 per cent YoY.

“I am deeply honored to lead Wipro, an extraordinary company and an exemplary corporate citizen with a deep technology heritage built on a strong foundation of values. I have great respect for the work done by the Azim Premji Foundation, its 67% economic ownership of adds greater meaning to what we do. Profitable growth will be the most important priority on my agenda. I am confident that we will be able to deliver longterm, sustainable growth in the interest of all our stakeholders," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director.

Most analysts had estimated a weak set of numbers for the IT firm given the economic disruptions caused by Covid-19-triggered nationwide lockdown.



Analysts at Edelweiss Securities, for instance, had expected revenues in US dollar terms to decline 5.9 per cent QoQ and 4.3 per cent YoY at $1,950 million. In rupee terms, revenue was seen at Rs 14,896.9 crore, down 5.2 per cent QoQ and 1.2 per cent YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was estimated to fall 10 per cent YoY at Rs 2,772.8 crore. On YoY basis, the numbers were expected to decline 3.6 per cent. EBITDA margin was seen at 18.6 per cent against 19.6 per cent logged in the previous quarter as well as in the year-ago period. Net profit or profit after tax (PAT) was pegged at Rs 2,133.2 crore, down 8.3 per cent QoQ and 10.6 per cent YoY.