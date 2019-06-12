YES Bank, ADAG stocks, RIL, DHFL and Tata Steel among top stocks to watch

At 08:16 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 16 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 11,965, indicating a tepid start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the few stocks that may remain in focus today -

YES Bank: Global rating agency Moody’s on Tuesday placed Limited's foreign currency issuer rating of Ba1 under review for downgrade as liquidity pressures on finance companies may negatively impact credit profile of Indian private lender.

DHFL: Crisis-hit mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), who had defaulted on interest payment on non-convertible debentures (NCDs), informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday that it has paid off its interest obligation worth Rs 962 crore within the seven-day cure period.

AU Small Finance Bank: As per reports, Edelweiss Securities has initiated coverage on the stock with buy and target price of Rs 880 per share.

Crude oil-linked stocks: Stocks of OMCs, upstream oil companies, paints, tyre and aviation firms are likely to trade actively as the oil prices slipped over 1 per cent in the early trade on Wednesday on weaker oil demand growth.

stocks: Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP (PwC) has resigned as one of the statutory auditors of and citing certain "observations or transactions" in its assessment which if not resolved satisfatorily might be significant or material to their financial results.

RIL: According to a report by The Economic Times, Brookfield Asset Management and Reliance Industries (RIL) have inched closer to sign a term sheet for the proposed sale of Jio’s telecom towers in the next 7-10 days.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Telecom majors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are in advanced talks to turn their proposed optic fibre network joint entity into an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) that can attract long-term investors, said a report by The Economic Times.

Religare Enterprises Tuesday said Milind Narendra Patel has resigned as the group chief executive officer.

Tata Steel: EU antitrust regulators blocked on Tuesday a bid by Thyssenkrupp and to form a landmark joint venture, saying the deal would have pushed up prices and reduced competition.

TCS: As per reports, global brokerage firm CLSA has a buy rating on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a target price of Rs 2,460.