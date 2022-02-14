Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa and 12 other newly listed stocks hit record lows

Shares of recently listed companies came under heavy selling pressure with food delivery company Zomato, cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, fintech major Paytm, and 12 other stocks hitting their respective all-time lows on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade.

Data Patterns (India), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, CarTrade Tech, Dodla Dairy, Glenmark Life Sciences, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, RailTel Corporation of India, and Suryoday Small Finance Bank, meanwhile, tanked up to 6 per cent and hit their record lows in intra-day trade as well.

At 12:55 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2 per cent or 1,276 points at 56,876 on the back of rising geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine. This geopolitical tension is leading to a sharp rise in crude oil prices which is another headwind for the Indian equity

The S&P BSE IPO index, which slipped 3.4 per cent to 10,539 level in intra-day trade today, has corrected 23 per cent from its record high level of 13,747 touched on November 25, 2021. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex is down nearly 9 per cent from its all-time high level of 62,245 hit on October 19, 2021.

Among individual stocks, shares of food delivery company dropped 8 per cent to Rs 82, falling 13 per cent in the past two trading days after the company reported sequentially flat revenue growth at Rs 1,112 crore for October-December quarter (Q3FY22). On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the revenue growth was 78 per cent.

The market price of the company has more-than-halved and is down 51 per cent from its record high level of Rs 169.10 hit on November 16, 2021. The stock is quoting close to its initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 76 per share.

In Q3FY22, the company's revenue from operations grew by around 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while the customer delivery charges de-grew by 22 per cent. This was driven by Rs 7.5 per order reduction in customer delivery charges in Q3FY22 as compared to Q2FY22, said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) loss reduced to Rs 270 crore in Q3FY22 as compared to Rs 310 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY22) driven by rationalizing spends across various businesses and functions.

The company believes that the weak QoQ growth in gross order value (GOV) was primarily due to reduction in customer delivery charges, in addition to a soft impact of post-covid reopening (including some shift from delivery to dining out). Average order value (AOV; which includes customer delivery charges) shrunk by around 3 per cent QoQ, mostly on account of reduction in customer delivery charges.

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of digital payments major Paytm, on the other hand, was down 4 per cent to Rs 872 in intra-day trade today. In the past six trading days, they have slipped 8 per cent after the company's net loss widened 45 per cent YoY to Rs 778 crore in Q3FY22. Revenue during the quarter grew 89 per cent YoY and 34 per cent QoQ at Rs 1,456 crore.

The company said revenue growth was driven by growth in merchant payments through MDR bearing instruments, new device subscriptions and loan disbursements. The QoQ growth was driven by the higher festive season demand, particularly in their online and offline merchant business.

In the past one month, the stock price of has slipped 22 per cent, whereas it has declined 59 per cent against the issue price of Rs 2,150. The company had made its market debut on November 18, 2021. The stock had hit a record high of Rs 1,961.05 on November 18, but has failed to touch its issue price post listing.

Further, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty e-tailer Nykaa, hit an all-time low of Rs 1,493, sliding 9 per cent in the intra-day trade. It has fallen below its previous low of Rs 1,571.30 touched on January 27, 2022. The stock has slipped 20 per cent in the past one week after the company reported a weak set of numbers for Q3FY22.

With the past week's decline, the stock price of has slumped 42 per cent from its record high of Rs 2,574 touched on November 26, 2021. The company had issued shares at a price of Rs 1,125 per share in its initial public offer (IPO). The stock had made a market debut on November 10, 2021.

on February 9, 2022 reported a 59 per cent YoY decline in its Q3 net profit at Rs 29 crore, hit by a jump in expenses and subdued demand for personal care and fashion products. Ebitda margin contracted 697 bps at 6.3 per cent from 13.2 per cent in Q3FY21. On a sequential basis, Ebitda margin improved 302 bps from 3.3 per cent in Q2FY22. Revenue from operations of the company grew 36 per cent YoY at Rs 1,098 crore. It said growth in beauty business accelerated in a relatively normalized Covid environment, with a strong revival in the cosmetics category.