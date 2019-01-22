22 tableaus with Mahatma Gandhi theme to be showcased on R-Day

As a befitting tribute from the country to father of the on his 150th birth anniversary, the tableau for this year's will showcase life of Gandhi as a theme.

Addressing the media here, official said that all the 22 tableaux that will roll down at the majestic Rajpath this year with as the theme.

16 tableaux will be from states and Union Territories whereas six will be from various ministries and departments.

The States and Union Territories (UTs) that will showcase their colorful tableau are Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and

Apart from this ministries and departments including Agriculture, Power, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Indian Railways, CISF and CPWD will have one tableau each in the

The theme for Andaman and tableau is "Role of Gandhiji on inmates of in Andaman". The tableau will showcase the effect that had amongst the inmates of the historic jail.

theme "Peace Within" will showcase the clean Monpa village. The population consisting of Buddhist community has been laying stress on peace and cleanliness.

With 'Gandhiji in Assam' theme, this north eastern state will showcase the Father of Nation's dream of rebuilding rural economy by encouraging cotton industries.

The tableau of which will be taking the Rajpath after a gap of one year will have a theme of 'Mahatma Gandhi and Delhi' and will show the with and the Birla House.

with the "Historical Dandi March" theme will depict the great movement which shook the foundation of the by a handful of salt.

which has been regularly participating in the festival will have the theme "Gandhiji's ray of hope-our composite culture".

Similarly, the theme for tableau is the "Gandhiji and the Belagavi session" whereas the theme for is "Quit India".

will have "Jallianwal Bagh" theme, will have "an agricultural and environmental non-violence" theme.

The theme for is "Unity in Diversity" while for it is "empowerment rural economy in Gandhian Way", tableau of will have "transformation of dress code of Mahatma Gandhi" as theme, and the state of will come with a theme of "spiritual Anashakti Ashram".

The tableau of will have the theme "commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi" whereas for the theme is "Mahatma Gandhi and Bengal".

Among the ministries and departments, the has worked on the theme of "Mohan to Mahatma" in attempt to pay a rich tribute to the Mahatma who had a long and historic relationship with the Railways.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)