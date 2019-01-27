Actor Isha Koppikar joins BJP, made incharge of Women Transport Wing

-
ALSO READ
Gadkari faints on stage at university convocation in Maharashtra
Leadership must own up to defeat also: Nitin Gadkari
Rahul Gandhi shares purported video of Gadkari saying BJP made 'tall promises'
Never named PM Modi or 15 lakhs: Nitin Gadkari
Gadkari faints on stage in Maha, attributes it to low oxygen
-
Actor Isha Koppikar on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. She has been given the charge of Women Transport Wing as its working president.
Isha began her film career in 1998 with a Tamil movie and entered the Bollywood bandwagon with film 'Fiza' in 2000.
On January 2, Bollywood actor Moushumi Chatterjee too had joined the BJP.
Meanwhile, as the 2019 general elections are inching closer, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday appointed senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as Chairman of Maharashtra Co-ordination Committee.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU