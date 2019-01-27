Actor Isha Koppikar joins BJP, made incharge of Women Transport Wing

on Sunday joined the BJP in the presence of She has been given the charge of Women Transport Wing as its working

Isha began her film career in 1998 with a Tamil movie and entered the bandwagon with film 'Fiza' in 2000.

On January 2, too had joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, as the 2019 are inching closer, on Wednesday appointed as of Co-ordination Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)