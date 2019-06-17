After his country's defeat, Pak FM pitches for more matches with India

Shah Mehmood has pitched for more matches between and even as his country suffered a humiliating defeat in recent ICC Cup match.

Talking to the media on his arrival at the today on Sunday, he said is very popular in the sub-continent and gave a new identity to the game of in

"Pakistan and Indian team should play bilateral cricket in the larger interest of the and for the good of cricket," Radio Pakistan quoted as saying.

have prevented the men's teams to contest in any bilateral series with Pakistan for the last six years following rise in tension between the two nations in wake of several attacks in the former country. has accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorist groups and fuelling violence in the region.

Even recently after the February 14 Pulwama attack, BCCI, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, had requested ICC to sever ties with countries from which "terrorism emanates".

Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist rammed an IED laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy.

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday at in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket Cup, and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in Cup.

On the political front too, Pakistan has called India for hold talks to end hostilities between neighbouring nations.

wrote to twice, inviting him for talks after latter's election victory.

In Bishkek, Khan reiterated the need to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue while talking to Russian news agency on June 13.

India, on the other hand, has maintained its stance that Pakistan needed to create a terror-free atmosphere first, conveying the same to Chinese during their bilateral on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)