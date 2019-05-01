After Modi wave in 2014, there is a Modi tsunami in 2019: Piyush Goyal

Much more than a wave there is a Modi tsunami this time and we have a strong belief that BJP will form a strong government with two-third majority in 2019, said Goyal on Wednesday.

"The polling in the first four phases of the election has shown that there is not a wave but a Modi tsunami this time. The people want a strong and full majority government and we could even get a two-thirds majority with our coalition parties," Goyal said speaking at a press conference here in Ranchi.

Goyal alleged that Congress' candidate from Ranchi, Subodh Kant Sahay, has fought elections from many parties in the past. He added that Sahay and were seeking to bring an end to the welfare policies being run under the

"The candidate from Ranchi, Subodh Kant Sahay, has been a turncoat many a time in the past. The voters of Ranchi will give a befitting reply to him for using unparliamentary language against the He had also made a statement that he wanted to end the schemes being run for the poor by the BJP."

"I would like to ask him whether wants to end the practice of providing cheap to the poor? Will the affordable treatment being provided to them under Ayushman Bharat stop? Will they stop the low-interest loans or the cheap LPG cylinders being offered to the poor?" he asked.

He also accused Congress, and of playing dynasty while praising BJP for its nation first approach.

"They have no clear ideology, they just want to safeguard one family, for Congress it is family, JMM for Shibu Soren's family and the RJD wants to safeguard its fodder scam convicted Lalu Yadav's family. Only BJP wants to work for the entire nation and safeguard the citizens of the country," he said.

He also said that being designated as global terrorist in the sanctions list on Wednesday is a winning situation for the

He said: "Modiji was himself putting pressure to get designated as a terrorist."

BJP has fielded former Jharkhand State Khadi and from the Ranchi Lok Sabha seat. Congress has again given the ticket to former

