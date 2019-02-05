American Rapper Silentó to embark on maiden India tour

Silentó, the young artiste behind worldwide hit ' (Whip/Nae Nae)' is embarking on a debut tour this month.

Kickstarting with on the February 6, the artiste will visit Lord Of The Drinks, on February 8 followed by Playboy Club, on February 9.

"I'm super excited to visit and perform for all my Indian fans. This was a long pending dream which has finally taken shape" states Silentó.

The artiste was born Ricky Lamar Hawk, grew up in and started performing when he was in the eighth grade.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter burst onto the music scene in 2015 with his debut six-times platinum single ' (Whip/Nae Nae)' on Capitol Records which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in the U.S. with the video racking up over 1.3 billion views on

The song combined several popular dance hits such as 'Stanky Legg,' 'Break Your Legs' and the 'Bop'. Silentó has performed on the 'BET Awards,' 'Good Morning America,' 'Live With Kelly and Michael' and also got featured in 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'

In 2016 Silentó teamed up with K Pop superstar Punch to release 'Spotlight', which included neon dance sets, slick fashion, and dancers touting masks of and Brave Brothers.

In 2018, he released his first album, 'Fresh Outta High School' and later released ' Part 2' in the same year.

who has put the tour together states, "It's great to see how the how hip-hop and rap movement is picking pace in Silentó enjoys a steady fan following in India and commands a great loyalty fanbase.

