Assam: 6 convicted in 2004 Dhemaji blast case

A district court in Assam convicted six persons and acquitted eight others in the 2004 Dhemaji school blast case on Thursday.

District and Session Judge Sutham Das prounounced the verdict after hearing the arguments and examining 55 witnesses.

"Four of them -- Muhi Handique, Jatin Duwari, Dipanjali Gohain and Lila Gogoi -- have been sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 302 (Punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Advocate Nitya Saikia.

Two others -- Prashant Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi -- were awarded 4 years imprisonment while the main accused Rashid Bharali is absconding.

At least 18 people were killed and 40 others were seriously injured after an explosion rocked Dhemaji College at around 9:30 am on Independence Day in 2004. Most of the victims were school children aged between 12 and 14.

The eight who were released of all charges are Minu Borah, Joya Chutiya, Jiten Chutiya, Apsara Bora, Govind Kalita, Jaychandra Chutiya, Chandranath Gogoi and Mohan Chutiya.

The bomb, which was planted near the college gate, was triggered by a remote-controlled device when students and teachers were passing through.

