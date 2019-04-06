Assam: Resolute to develop Modati, independent candidate says he's ready to sell his kidney

(Assam) [India] April 5 (ANI): Sukur Ali, an from Modati village in Assam, has claimed he will sell his kidney if he failed to accumulate funds to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

"If I fail to accumulate funds to contest elections, I will sell my kidney," Ali told ANI on Friday.

A few years ago, Ali had sold a portion of his land and also worked as a labourer to collect money to construct a bamboo bridge on Ali is currently unemployed.

The 26-year-old had even worked as a boatman free of cost.

"Since my childhood, I have seen leaders stepping into politics only to cater their personal interest. No one is willing to extend help to the needy. I want to break this tradition and for that, I will not even hesitate to sell my kidney," Ali said.

Local residents asserted that at present, they are facing severe water and in the region, and want to elect someone who can resolve these issues.

In Assam, voting for five Lok Sabha seats will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)