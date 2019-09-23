Bihar: JD-U MLA fined for violating traffic rule

Janata Dal (United) MLA Abidur Rehman was fined on Monday for not wearing a helmet while riding on the pillion seat of a motorcycle.

"JD-U MLA Abidur Rehman was riding on the pillion seat of a motorcycle without a helmet. He was fined Rs 1,000 for the offence. The vehicle's papers were found to be alright," an officer of Patna Police said.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was implemented in several states from September 1.

The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. There have been several instances where people have coughed up hefty fines for traffic violations in many parts of the country.

