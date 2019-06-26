Bihar: Police re-investigates 'FIR for protest' matter

A team of police officials visited the Harivanshpur village in Bihar's district on Wednesday to re-investigate the case in which an FIR was lodged against 39 people after they protested over lack of water supply and death of several children due to in the area.

"We have come here for investigation. Those found guilty will not be spared. We will see if there are any old people too," said investigating

The FIR was lodged against 39 people in Harivanshpur in district on Tuesday after they protested the lack of water supply and death of several children due to Acute Syndrome (AES) in the area.

"Our children have died. We did a road gherao, but the administration has filed an FIR against us. Men against whom FIR has been registered have left the village and gone away. They were the only breadwinners," said a relative of a person against whom the FIR has been registered said.

The fear of forced residents of Harivanshpur village in the district to vacate their homes.

Encephalitis is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

The death toll due to AES mounted to 132 in Bihar's district today.

