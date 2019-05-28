BSP and 20-25 Cong' MLAs unhappy with Rajasthan govt: Gyandev Ahuja

on Tuesday said that the BSP MLAs and as many as 20-25 MLAs are unhappy with the government in the state. He declined to comment further on the matter citing that he is not BJP's

"I am not an but I have heard that the BSP MLAs here are unhappy and so are 20-25 MLAs. I do not want to comment further on this," said Ahuja while talking to ANI here on Tuesday.

In the 200-member strong Rajasthan State Assembly, the Congress has 100 MLAs and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has one MLA. Besides the support of BSP, which has 6 MLAs, Congress also has the support of 12 out of a total of 13 independent MLAs.

Meanwhile, said that the Congress government is unstable and might fall.

"The condition of Congress in the state is such that we don't need to work hard, Congress itself is making efforts to topple its own government. I think if resignations continue the day is not far when Congress will become minority and government might fall," said Rajawat.

After suffering a humiliating drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, internal bickering has begun haunting with top state leaders facing the ire of party rank and file. Many party leaders have asked for 'change in leadership' and 'resignation' of those responsible for the party's worst ever electoral show in the state.

The Congress party failed to win even a single seat in the state in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP and its ally won all 25 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)