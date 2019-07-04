Businessman attempts suicide by shooting self in Telangana

A 32-year-old businessman attempted to commit suicide by shooting self with a pistol in Manchirevula area on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Faizan Ahmed a resident of lower Tank Bund, Hyderabad

Speaking to ANI, Venkateshwara Rao, DCP, Madhapur said, "Today afternoon a person attempted to commit suicide at Manchirevula area. He shot himself down with a pistol in his car. After receiving information from traffic police we reached the spot and found the person in a pool of blood in his Mercedes car. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment."

Ahmed's condition is said to be critical.

Rao said, "The victim has been identified as Faizan Ahmed, 32 years a resident of lower Tank Bund in Hyderabad. He runs a consultancy that was showing loss and that might be the reason for him to attempt to commit suicide."

A case in the connections has been registered in Narsinghi police station.

