Central Railways' first 'Utkrisht rake' to be flagged off tomorrow

The Central Railways will press into service the first Utkrisht rake of Pragati Express, running between and with upgraded features, from November 4, 2018.

This has sanctioned a project of upgrading existing rakes covers, upgradation of toilets, vinyl wrapping in interiors, upgraded interior amenities and fresh PU of each

"The - 12125/26, rake has been refurbished with many new features such as ceramically tiled washrooms for better cleanliness, upgraded toilet amenities, and custom designed window ventilators in washrooms for air circulation. Led lights, new fans in all coaches, passenger info system in AC coaches are some of the other upgraded amenities," the Central Railways said in an official statement.

"Each has a different, pleasing interior with color coordinated vinyl film wall patterns and interior paint," it added.

The Central Railways has 5 trains (10 rakes) identified for upgradation under the Utkrisht project. Upgradation of each rake is expected to cost about Rs.60 lakh.

The Railways has also designed and displayed a special Utkrisht logo on each of the upgraded

was introduced on December 27, 1991. From July 7, 2012, it was diverted via Karjat-Panvel-Diva on a trial basis, and from July 31 the same year, the diversion was made permanent.

