Centre misusing investigative agencies to gag Opposition's voice, says Mayawati

(BSP) and former minister on Friday accused the (BJP)-led NDA government at the Centre of using investigative agencies to gag the opposition and cover up its own failures.

"To keep the opposition's mouth shut and cover up its own failures, the is misusing (CBI), (ED), Income Tax, and other agencies," said Mayawati, while addressing an election rally here.

She also claimed that the BJP will be thrown out of power due to its casteist and hate "The BJP will be thrown out of power due to its RSS type thinking, casteist thinking, and hate politics," she said.

She also accused of not fulfilling promises made to the people in 2014.

" has not been able to fulfill even one-fourth of what he promised to youth, farmers, working professionals and to the Dalits, backward classes, Muslims, and other religious minorities," she said.

Slamming the BJP-led NDA government of spending thousands of crores on advertisements, the former minister said, "In order to mislead the people, the had begun to boast of his so-called achievements, and inaugurating incomplete works even before elections were announced."

In her bid to woo Dalits and Muslims to her fold, she said, "Even now, the reservation for Dalits, Tribal, and backward classes remains unfulfilled. Even today, the harassment against them has not stopped. Even Muslims and other religious minorities do not seem to be in good condition."

Attacking Yogi Adityanath, the BSP said, "The dangerous combo of Modi and Yogi has ruined them even more."

She also claimed that the condition of the poor has not improved either. The BSP also warned the people not to get misled by the surveys and opinion polls conducted by the media.

Praising people, who had gathered to listen to her, she said, "Your 'josh' is showing that the BJP's NaMo is going while 'Jai Bheem' is coming."

The elections to the 80 Lok Sabha seats of the state are scheduled to be conducted in all seven phases. Polling on the 16 seats has been conducted in the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections held on April 11 and 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)