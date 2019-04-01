Civilian injured as Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A civilian sustained injuries on Monday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by targetting forward posts and villages in Kerni and Shahpur areas along Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir police said.
The injured has been admitted to a nearby hospital.
Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing mortar shells and small arms along the LoC in Poonch at around 8 am today, officials said.
"Heavy firing underway in Poonch along the LoC since 8 am. One local, who sustained injuries during the firing, has been shifted to the hospital," Jammu and Kashmir Station House Officer Mohammad Rafiq told ANI.
Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.
On Sunday, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Further details are awaited.
