Congress candidate compares stray cattle to Modi, Yogi's 'aunt, sister, mother'

Political discourse has stooped down to a fresh low after candidate from seat likened stray cattle causing menace for the farmers to and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "aunt, sister and mother".

Pandey made the comments while responding to the problems faced by farmers and others travelling on roads.

"When people are travelling, they see stray cows and bulls blocking the roads and causing a problem for the farmers also. When people in cars see the animals they say, 'Look, Modi and Yogi's aunt is sitting there', while some would say 'their sisters and fathers are sitting there'. Others will say 'mother is lying there'," he told reporters on Thursday.

This is not the first time that politicians have resorted to launching personal attacks against their rivals.

On April 14, had made derogatory remarks against who recently joined the BJP.

"I brought her (Jaya Prada) to You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underp***," Khan had said.

Subsequently, Khan was barred from campaigning for the next 72 hours. An FIR was also lodged against him.

is one of the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, where polling will be held on May 6, which falls under the fifth phase of the ongoing

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

