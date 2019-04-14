Congress demands probe into mysterious box allegedly unloaded from PM's chopper in Karnataka

on Sunday demanded an urgent probe by the (EC) into a mysterious box which was allegedly unloaded from Prime Modi's chopper in Chitradurga in Karnataka, on Tuesday.

"In Chitradurga, a big black box was unloaded from Prime Minister's helicopter. The box was loaded onto a private vehicle which was not a part of the SPG carcade and it sped away," former Union and senior said at a press conference here.

Sharma said that the demands an investigation in the matter by the poll body. "The EC should investigate the matter so that it can come to fore as to what was in the box," he demanded.

The Congress said: "It is not just in favour of the people of but also in favour of the in order to uphold the dignity of the post."

He informed that the Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leaders have filed a written complaint to the in this matter.

"When the PM, cabinet ministers go on election campaigns, EC officials check their vehicle," Sharma stated questioning whether "the rule does not apply to the PM".

Earlier on Saturday, KPCC tweeted a video clip in which some people can be seen hurriedly loading a box into a white SUV.

"A mysterious box was unloaded from Modi's helicopter at Chitradurga yesterday and loaded into a private Innova which quickly sped away. The #ElectionCommission should enquire into what was in the box and to whom the vehicle belonged," Rao had tweeted on Saturday.

