Congress Manifesto: Party to bank on NYAY scheme with 'Gareeb Parivar, Bahattar Hazaar' slogan

[India], April (ANI): 'Gareeb Parivar, Bahattar Hazaar' will be the slogan of in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections emphasising on its ambitious NYAY scheme promise, as party gears up to release its election manifesto.

will release the manifesto on Tuesday morning.

The party is likely to promise a complete loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh in the manifesto which has been prepared in consultation with people from different segments of life and was presented to the Working Committee.

According to sources, the big-ticket promise in the poll manifesto will be NYAY, the minimum guarantee scheme for BPL families, which has already been unveiled by the Congress

The scheme also found repeated mentions in the campaigns of Priyanka Gandhi, in charge of eastern

To emphasise on the scheme, Congress coined the new slogan of 'Gareeb Parivar, Bahattar Hazzar' which will be widely used by the party's rank and file during the poll campaigns.

The other significant promise among many in the election manifesto will be the 100-day employment guarantee scheme to urban unemployed youth, it is learnt. However, the role model to be adopted for it is still under the carpet.

Congress will once again on the loan waiver promise. The party is likely to promise loan waiver of up to 2 lakh for the farmers, a promise which is considered to be a game changer for the party.

The right to job may also be one of the prominent features of the manifesto as the Congress has already tweeted about 22 lakhs government jobs being vacant.

Congress has also implied that it is not ready to play on BJP's narrative in regard to and is likely to come up with an agenda on security based on the recommendations of (Retd.) DS Hood.

According to sources, it took about a year to prepare the manifesto with 20 subcommittees working on it.

Over 35,000 feedback was received by the party through various mediums from different sectors.

The party also held closed-door consultation with and minorities in different locations.

