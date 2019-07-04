Defence Minister clears new pension for kin of re-employed servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday cleared a special or liberalised family pension for pensioners reemployed in military service.

This is the first time that such a pension system has been cleared. It will be applicable if the death of the servicemen is attributable to military service, according to official sources.

The new pension system will be in addition to the ordinary family pension for previous military or civil service if all conditions are fulfilled.

