Defence Minister Sitharaman addresses IAF Commanders' meet

Sitharaman on Wednesday attended the (IAF) Commanders' Conference at Air headquarters, Vayu Bhavan, in

Sitharaman in her address during the conference appreciated the training, professionalism, and ethos of the Air Force Commanders, according to a tweet by a

The Union asked the IAF brass to debate issues like enhanced role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, global trends in research and development, and to guide academia and industry for the future needs of the Force.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)