Delhi: Gangster Tillu Pandit held after brief encounter

Fugitive gangster Tillu Pandit was arrested after a brief encounter with police here on Wednesday.

As per police, several cases have been registered against Pandit and he was wanted in a sensational murder case of rival gangster Kalu Banjara of Najafgarh.

Pandit had a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, police said.

"The accused had opened fire on the police team when we were trying to catch him. After we caught him, he tried to flee away, following which, firing took place. Two ASIs of Crime Branch had a close shave in the shooting. However the police team and the Crime Branch succeeded in the operation," they said.

One pistol with three live cartridges was seized.

