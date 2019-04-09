Delhi Police arrests man for killing 65-year-old

The here on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly killing a 65-year-old man and recovered a weapon of offence and Rs 26,000 in cash from his possession.

According to a press statement, "the station staff succeeded in solving a blind murder-cum-robbery case and arrested an accused. Weapon of offence and robbed amount of Rs 26,072 have been recovered from the possession of the accused."

According to the police, the deceased's son filed a case after he found his father's body in the plot meant for his cattle on Sunday.

The said that eight teams were formed to check the CCTV footages of the whole village and undertook other exercises.

The interrogation of the accused is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)