Delhi: RJ held for LJP worker's death in hit and run case

Radio jockey (RJ) Ankit Gulati has been arrested in connection with a hit and run case where a Lok Jan Shakti (LJP) leader was mowed down by a speeding vehicle near Raisina Road, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place on June 23 in which 35-year-old Dheeraj Kumar was killed.

According to the police, the RJ's speeding SUV rammed into Kumar's bike, leaving him badly injured. Kumar was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital but he was declared brought dead.

On June 5, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met the family of the deceased and expressed condolences. He also wrote a letter to the commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik for fair investigation and ordered a magisterial enquiry in the accident.

