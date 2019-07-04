Dharmendra Pradhan discusses energy cooperation with IEF Secretary General Sun Xiansheng

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday called Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF), Sun Xiansheng, and discussed ways to enhance energy cooperation.

During the telephonic conversation, Pradhan noted that India and the IEF have a longstanding collaboration in energy, and stressed that the IEF can act as a neutral platform to help build consensus on responsible pricing.

He also said that the IEF can help India in developing a mutually supportive relationship between its consumers and producers.

Pradhan thanked the IEF Secretariat for supporting India in successfully hosting the 16th IEF Ministerial meeting in New Delhi last April, one of the biggest international events in oil and gas sectors that India has hosted in recent times.

He also conveyed the need for IEF to take forward the understandings reached in the IEF ministerial meeting hosted by India in 2018 to advance the interests of consuming countries in the upcoming IEF Ministerial in China in 2020.

During the conversation, both Xiansheng and Pradhan agreed to work on several aspects of oil and gas sectors to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of energy efficiency, sustainability, access and security for every Indian.

Pradhan thanked the secretary general for inviting him to participate in the 8th Asian Ministerial Energy Roundtable (AMER8) that is scheduled to be held in association with the IEF and co-hosted by India on September 10 in Abu Dhabi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)