'Divyang' in Maharashtra to get Rs 3.75 lakh for eco-friendly mobile vehicle shops

(Maharashtra) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): In a major step towards empowering the differently-abled populace, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 3.75 lakh as financial assistance to every 'Divyang' for an eco-friendly mobile vehicle shop.

The announcement was made in the State Budget 2018-19, which Cabinet chaired by on Tuesday approved with the initial financial support of Rs 20 crore for the scheme.

Among other major decisions of the Cabinet included the approval to Rs 100 crore for the construction of a memorial in the respect of Shiv-Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

The funds for the memorial will be provided by the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and state government will ensure the availability of funds for the memorial.

