EC asks Eros Now to take down web series 'Modi: Journey of a Common Man'

The of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a notice to entertainment firm directing it to take down its original 'Modi

In its order, the cited its April 10 order, which stated "any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during elections, should not be displayed in including cinematograph during the operation of Model Code of Conduct."

The electoral body has directed to "stop forthwith the and remove all connected content of the web series, titled 'Modi - Journey of a Common Man' till further orders in terms of aforesaid Order."

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections are currently being held across the country. The result will be announced on May 23.

