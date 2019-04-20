EC asks Eros Now to take down web series 'Modi: Journey of a Common Man'

-
ALSO READ
EC directs Eros Now to take down web series on Modi
Can't stop political comments, posts by private individuals on social media: ECI to Bombay HC
EC stays release of PM Modi biopic
Keeping tab on post-attack developments: Election Commission
BJP is bribing and inciting voters on social media to vote for Modi : Congress to ECI
-
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday issued a notice to entertainment firm Eros Now directing it to take down its original web series 'Modi
In its order, the Election Commission cited its April 10 order, which stated "any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during elections, should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of Model Code of Conduct."
The electoral body has directed Eros Now to "stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the web series, titled 'Modi - Journey of a Common Man' till further orders in terms of aforesaid Order."
The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections are currently being held across the country. The result will be announced on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU