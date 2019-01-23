EVM hacking row: Telangana BJP leader files complaint against Sibla, Syed Shuja

on Wednesday filed a complaint against and Cyber expert for falsely accusing him and his party for tampering EVMs.

In his complaint, also alleged that has wrongly accused him of killing 11 people during communal clashes reported in May of 2014 in Kishanbagh of Rajendranagar abutting Hyderabad's Old City.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Kishan said: "Along with BJP leaders, I met Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy today to lodge a complaint against Sibal. I have asked police to file a case on him for spreading rumours about me that I was involved in the killing of 11 persons and tampering of EVMs."

"A detailed investigation should also be conducted by police on Shuja for levelling baseless allegations against me. DGP has responded positively on the complaint submitted by us and assured us of taking appropriate action in this regard," he added.

Kishan Reddy on Tuesday refuted all charges and claimed that he would have been the if he knew how to hack the machines.

"I do not have a criminal record and I demand a high-level inquiry. If I could tamper with EVM, I would have been How did win MP, and if EVMs were tampered with? leaders committed murders in Telangana and Andhra, I am not like them," said Reddy.

Commenting further on the allegations of being involved in the murder of at least 11 people, he said, "A man named made allegations against me in yesterday, in front of Congress Kapil Sibal, that my friends and I killed 11 people in It was your government then. Your officers were working at that time, how could I kill 11 people over the (EVM) tampering issue?"

Demanding an inquiry into the incident, Reddy said, "I demand a CBI inquiry on this individual named Shuja from central government and Telangana. Is Congress so incompetent that I killed 11 people and nobody got to know? They created a fake scam in the name of Rafale. Now they have come up with a (false) story on EVM tampering. Rahul Gandhi's workers gave Shuja a script and he uttered it out. They are using a third party to level allegations on BJP".

Shuja had claimed on Monday that he could demonstrate how EVMs used in elections could be tampered.

The Election Commission, however, clarified that the EVMs cannot be tampered with, asserting that the machines are manufactured following "rigorous standard operating procedures".

