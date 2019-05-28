Haryana: 2 SPOs arrested in connection with thrashing of woman in viral video

Two Officers (SPOs) Harpal and Dinesh have been arrested in connection with thrashing a woman with a belt inside a police station in area here on Tuesday.

The video of the incident that took place in October last year, has gone viral on now.

In this incident, an FIR has been registered against five policemen. Head constables Baldev and have been suspended. Three SPOs namely Krishan, Harpal, and Dinesh have been dismissed. Krishan is still to be arrested.

In the video, the who was beating the victim with a belt has been identified as

Earlier today Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabhgarh, said, "The investigation is underway and strict action will be taken against the accused. Head constables Baldev and have been suspended. Three SPOs namely Krishan, Harpal, and Dinesh have been dismissed. We do not know about the details of the victim. Further action will be taken against the accused when the investigation is over."

had called for strict action against the police personnel accused in the case.

A of had said this incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the victim.

