HC asks Delhi govt to reconsider OP Chautala's plea seeking parole

on Wednesday asked to reconsider its stand on the parole plea filed by former CM OP

Justice AK Chawla asked the to communicate its decision on Chautala's plea and directed that a copy of the decision be communicated to the petitioner immediately.

The court was hearing a plea filed by seeking parole for a period of three months as his wife is critically ill and is admitted to a hospital.

N Hariharan and appearing for told the court that as per the Parole and Furlough Guidelines, Delhi Prison Rules, a convict is entitled to avail parole twice a year for eight weeks and as Chautala has not availed parole for more than a year he is entitled to be released.

Earlier, the Delhi Government's strongly opposed the parole plea stating that Chautala was seeking parole for a political agenda as were underway in the country.

Mehra had contended that there are other family members who could take care of his wife.

Chautala and his elder son are serving a ten-year jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam which took place in when he was the state's The jail term was awarded by a (CBI) court in the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)