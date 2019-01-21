I change my landing location too, BJP misleading people: West Bengal CM on Amit Shah's chopper landing

has denied permission to the state BJP to land the helicopter of at airstrip here citing ongoing construction work on the runway. The chopper has however been allowed to land at another venue.

said, "Permission has been given but there was security issues. Police had said that the chopper should land at some other place. I also change my chopper's landing on police request. We have granted permission for the meeting as we believe in democracy. They (BJP) are distorting information and misleading people."

of in a letter dated January 18 had responded to BJP request to land Shah's chopper on January 20 stating that airstrip was unsuitable for landing since construction was underway.

"Up-gradation work at airport is going on. Sand and material are lying around. Therefore the airport is not suitable for safe landing of the helicopter and so the permission is not possible. Moreover, the temporary helipad is not maintained properly at present due to the ongoing construction work," the letter said.

sought a clarification from the state goverment on how it continued to use the helipad every Wednesday for landing its choppers.

told ANI, "Our president Amit Shah, after having recovered, was to address a rally in Malda tomorrow. But permission has been refused for his helicopter to land citing renovation work is underway and some construction material is there on the runway. On the same helipad, Mamata ji's helicopter landed a few days ago. Some journalists went there, I have pictures. It is neat and clean. It is an abuse of government power that helicopter of had been denied permission."

president is scheduled to conduct a rally in the state on Tuesday.

