I have no connection with Kamal Nath, says Ashwin Sharma

ANI  |  General News 

Ashwin Sharma, an associate of Chief Minister Kamal Nath's OSD Praveen Kakkar on Thursday said that he has no connection with Nath.

His residence was raided by the Income Tax officials on April 8.

"Money recovered doesn't belong to any party. It is my money obtained from my business. I have no connection with any party or Kamal Nath," said Ashwin Sharma.

He further said that he would provide details about the recovered money when required.

On April 7, Income Tax officials raided the residence of Chief Minister Kamal Nath's OSD Kakar and recovered unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 30 crore. The officials had also raided Kumar's residence.

First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 22:41 IST

