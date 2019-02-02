IAF officers to be part of HAL Mirage crash probe

"Since it's a fatal accident, our officers would be part of the inquiry to probe the crash," senior IAF sources told

The avionics and electronic warfare capabilities of the planes were upgraded and the two pilots were taking it for an acceptance test when it crashed at the

Sources in the said initial reports suggest that the plane took off and then landed immediately with great force after which the parts of the front portion broke and it crashed into a gate near the runway.

The aircraft was being flown by two test pilots of the Indian Air Force- and Both pilots were from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment.

One of the two pilots managed to eject from the plane, however, he fell on the debris and lost his life.

The other pilot was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)