Indian Navy carries out maiden 'cooperative engagement firing' of MRSAM

on Friday announced that it has achieved a significant milestone in enhancing its Anti-Air Warfare Capability with the maiden cooperative engagement firing of the Medium Range Surface to Air (MRSAM).

"The firing was undertaken on the Western Seaboard by Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Chennai wherein the missiles of both ships were controlled by one ship to intercept different aerial targets at extended ranges. The firing trial was carried out by the Indian Navy, DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries," Navy said in a statement.

"These Surface to Air Missiles are fitted onboard the Kolkata Class Destroyers and would also be fitted on all future major warships of the With the successful proving of this cooperative mode of engagement, the has become a part of a select group of Navies that have this niche capability," the statement added.

The capability significantly enhances the combat effectiveness of the Indian Navy thereby providing an operational edge over potential adversaries.

The has been jointly developed by DRDL Hyderabad, a DRDO Lab, in collaboration with The MRSAM has been manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited,

The has the capability to destroy the hostile aircraft, missile, and drones at the range of 70 km.

