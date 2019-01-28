IRCTC scam: Delhi court grants regular bail to Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi

on Monday granted regular bail to former Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son and others in a money laundering case against them in IRCTC scam case.

Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others have been granted regular bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety amount each. Next date of hearing in this matter has been fixed for February 11.

Speaking to media after getting bail Tejashwi said, "I have full faith in the judicial system."

A on Saturday granted regular bail to former Railways in the same case. directed the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) supremo to furnish an amount of Rs 1 lakh as a personal bail bond and one surety of like amount.

Lalu is already on an interim bail while the other accused in the case are on regular bail.

Lalu is facing charges of misusing his position in the allotment of a contract to a private company for the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels located at Puri and Ranchi. The prosecution report had stated that the two hotels of the Indian Railways were first transferred to IRCTC and was sub-leased to the owned by Vijay and for maintenance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)