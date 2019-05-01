JUST IN
J-K: Police personnel shot at by terrorists in Srinagar

ANI  |  General News 

A police personnel was shot at by terrorists in the Khanyar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar area on Wednesday.

The police personnel was later shifted to a hospital.

More details are currently awaited in this regard.

This comes days after three terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were arrested from Wathora area of Budgam district for allegedly attacking a police post in Srinagar.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 21:58 IST

