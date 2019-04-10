Jaitley slams Oppn for alleging political vendetta in MP, Karnataka raids

Jaitley has hit out at the Opposition for alleging political vendetta behind Income Tax (IT) raids, claiming that an "institutional mechanism" of corruption prevails in and funds were round-tripped for a "political purpose" in

"In Madhya Pradesh, an institutional mechanism has been created where money that is meant for development and social welfare of the weaker sections are now being channelled into politics," Jaitley wrote in his blog on Tuesday.

The defended the IT department's actions, saying that the money meant for public welfare was being used for a "political purpose" in where and JD(S) are in power.

He said, "In the public space evidence has come in relation to where allocations made for public welfare to the Public Works Departments were being round-tripped by engineers for a political purpose."

Central agencies have raided several places linked to associates of leaders including and Cabinet ministers in Karnataka, after the Model Code of Conduct came into effect last month.

Refuting allegations of political bias in the IT raids, Jaitley said that the agencies act "objectively" on basis of merit. i"Revenue Departments act objectively on the basis of material available and take action when they are satisfied that a case of is made out," he said.

"Is there a Right to Equality that no action can be taken till the opponents are charged?" the minister wrote.

He asserted that charge of vendetta can never be a "legitimate defence in corruption", terming the allegations as a routine practice.

"It has become a routine practice to call any action against corruption as political vendetta. Claim of vendetta has never been a legitimate defence in corruption," he said.

Jaitley said had the "audacity" to talk about 'Nyay' (Nyantam aay yojana) after allegedly siphoning off money meant to go to the poor.

"They do not even spare those who live in destitution. This is the hypocrisy of Indian After inflicting such injustice they have the audacity to speak of Nyay," he stated.

has promised to give Rs 72,000 per year to the 20 per cent of India's poorest, if the party comes to power.

had on Tuesday rejected allegations of political vendetta behind the searches and by the Income Tax department and the

