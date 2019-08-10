Kerala BJP leader reprimanded on tweet

-
BJP has reprimanded the party's Kerala unit General Secretary (organisation) M Ganesan on Twitter for allegedly claiming on a twitter handle purportedly belonging to him that retired IPS officer K Vijay Kumar has been appointed as the first Lt Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Who told you this?... Please delete this misleading tweet. Confirm before you post such things," said Santhosh in a tweet tagging the erring handle.
B L Santhosh was appointed as the general secretary recently replacing Ramlal after consulting with RSS. Being the general secretary (organization), he is responsible to maintain discipline amongst the ranks.
