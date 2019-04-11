KKR sign Matthew Kelly to replace injured Anrich Nortje

(KKR) have signed Matthew Kelly, Australian fast-bowler as a replacement for the injured South African pacer for the ongoing edition of the (IPL).

Kelly, a right-arm pace bowler has played 16 first-class matches, five list-A games, and 12 T20s so far in his career.

The 24-year-old Kelly has not featured in any previous editions of the IPL.

As per tournament's rules the cannot exceed the amount that was being paid to the So the price at which Kelly was acquired by the team cannot be more than 20 lakhs as Nortje was signed by KKR at the IPL auction for this amount.

KKR have played six matches in this year's edition of the tournament so far, recording 4 wins and 2 losses.

The team is currently placed on the second position in the league standings.

KKR next takes on Capitals on April 12 at in Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)