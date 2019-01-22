Kumbh 2019: Muslim-Sikh duo urges people to pledge for Clean Ganga

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): A Muslim-Sikh duo has been urging people at the ongoing Kumbh Mela to take a pledge to clean

and have been visiting different akhadas to request saints and devotees to accept their request.

The duo, which runs a non-profit organisation called Hriday Sangam, claims to have been doing this for the past 25 years.

Khan and Singh, who refer themselves as social activists, have been able to seek the attention of locals. They claim that they have been funding the mission from their own pocket.

"We have sacrificed our lives for this. Social service is our passion. We do not want any money, all we seek is a pledge from people to clean river Ganga," Singh told ANI while elaborating upon the initiative.

The duo has also campaigned for various other issues including clean politics, female feticide, and rehabilitation of elderly people among others.

"This is an initiative beyond any religion. I sold my restaurant for this,"

The 55-day long Kumbh Mela, which began on January 15, will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

