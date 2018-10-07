Limousine crash at popular tourist spot kills at least 20 in New York

At least 20 people were killed after two vehicles collided at the intersection of State Route 30 and 30A in Schoharie near Albany here on Saturday, according to local police. One of the vehicles has been confirmed to be a limousine, which was carrying a wedding party, according to Fox News.

The police have not revealed the names of the deceased yet.

New York State Police Capt. Richard O'Brien held a news conference on Saturday night, where he said, "What we can tell you at this point is that it is a 2 vehicle, multi fatalities as a result of this crash. The investigation is very preliminary it's in its infancy stages."

The police received a 911 call about the accident which occurred right outside a popular cafe here just a few minutes after the mishap. The National Transportation Safety Board sent a "go-team" to the collision site, according to their official Twitter handle, while emergency crews from the Schoharie County Sheriff's Office, New York state police and the Red Cross also arrived on the scene.

The reason behind the accident is still under investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)