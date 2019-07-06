LJP worker murder case: RJ Ankit Gulati confesses to his crime

RJ Ankit Gulati, who was arrested by Delhi Police, has confessed to his crime in connection with a hit and run case where a Lok Jan Shakti (LJP) leader was mowed down by a speeding vehicle near Raisina Road.

The accident took place on June 23 in which 35-year-old Dheeraj Kumar was killed.

According to the police, the RJ's speeding black-colour Hyundai Creta rammed into Kumar's bike, leaving him badly injured. Kumar was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital but he was declared brought dead. The deceased's family alleged that he was murdered due to personal enmity.

During the interrogation, Gulati confessed to his crime in the case. He claimed that he was using a mobile phone for navigation and somehow he got distracted and met with an accident. However, the circumstances indicate that he was driving in an inebriated state, police said.

In order to resolve the crime, electronic surveillance was done to find any clues regarding the vehicle and the driver. A thorough investigation by all the teams revealed that the offending vehicle was a black Hyundai Creta. Over 100 CCTV footages were obtained from cameras placed at various places in the capital and shown to experts of Hyundai.

Further, the team found that 2,677 Creta cars with black mud flap are in the NCR. With the help of the barcode in the mudflap, police selected 313 vehicles, all of which were manufactured in 2018. The forensic team had told the police that there are three cars with a number - DL 6. When police found these cars, one of the owners -- Gulati - said the car had gone for servicing.

When police visited the owners, they found two vehicles parked in the house but the owner of the third Creta car said it had gone for servicing.

RJ Gulati was arrested from his house in Patel Nagar on Friday. After completion of questioning, he will be produced before the court, said DCP New Delhi, Madhur Verma.

On June 5, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met the family of the deceased and expressed condolences. He also wrote a letter to the commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik for fair investigation and ordered a magisterial enquiry in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)