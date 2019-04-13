Madhya Pradesh: Municipal Corporation employees sacked for sharing stage at political event

Five permanent employees of municipal corporation were suspended and services of six temporary employees were terminated after it was found that they had shared stage at a political event.

told ANI, "It was a violation of Model Code of Conduct." Two days ago in a political event, some employees of municipal corporation participated. They also extended their support to a political party. The matter was investigated by officials and prima facie it was found that their participation was a violation of model code of conduct as well as the conduct of rules. Hence five permanent employees have been suspended and six temporary employees have been terminated from service."

He also said that an investigation is being carried out in the matter and if needed, an FIR will be registered in the regard.

In Madhya Pradesh, polling will take place in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. parliamentary constituency will vote on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

