(Maharashtra) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): In an apparent bid to check the growing bitterness among them despite being allies, BJP's government on Tuesday approved Rs 100 crore for the construction of proposed in the city.

The decision to approve the funds was taken at the Cabinet meeting which was chaired by DevendraFadnavis. ShivSena, which was founded by Balasaheb Thackeray, is an ally of the BJP in and a part of the as well. However, the relations between the two parties remain sour.

Sharing details of the decision, said: "Relations between BJP and were always good and will remain so. There is a strong probability of forging an alliance as well."

"Balasaheb Thackeray has always been a respectable and great Hence the Cabinet has decided to construct a grand memorial in his memory, which will inspire the youths," added Mungantiwar.

The memorial will be built in Dadar where the last rites of the iconic and former of were performed. The site is in Shivaji Park area where was located earlier.

The funds for the memorial will be provided by the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Cabinet decision to fund the memorial comes days after a petition was filed in the against the proposal for constructing at the Mayor's bungalow, which is said to be a green zone.

The petition, filed by Santosh Daundkar, seeks the cancellation of orders for the change of land use (CLU) of the said property. The proposed memorial is also said to be in the violation of coastal regulatory rules.

The petition "impugns the decision of the (MCZMA) to refuse to take cognizance of conspicuous violations of law particularly that of Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2011, in the matter of change of use of the land earmarked for and Recreation ground."

Thackeray, who was an influential figure in Maharashtra politics, began his professional career as a with the English language daily 'The Free Press Journal' in Mumbai, but left it in 1960 to launch his own political weekly 'Marmik'.

His political philosophy was largely shaped by his father Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, a leading figure in the Samyukta Maharashtra (United Maharashtra) movement, which advocated the creation of a separate semantic state.

Through 'Marmik', Thackeray campaigned against the growing influence of non-Marathis in Mumbai. In 1966, Thackeray formed the to fight for the interests of Maharashtrians in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)